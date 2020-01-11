Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Mountain Warfare School Rendition

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Maj. J. Scott Detweiler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    A ground-break ceremony for the construction of a new Army Mountain Warfare School at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt. occurs on November 5, 2020. This rendition depicts the design of the $27 million facility, scheduled be complete in April 2022.

    Construction of new Army Mountain Warfare School facility begins

    VTARNG
    Army Mountain Warfare School
    VTNG
    AMWS
    124th RTI

