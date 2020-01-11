A ground-break ceremony for the construction of a new Army Mountain Warfare School at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt. occurs on November 5, 2020. This rendition depicts the design of the $27 million facility, scheduled be complete in April 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 12:35 Photo ID: 6409874 VIRIN: 201101-Z-FW788-0001 Resolution: 4307x3281 Size: 4.76 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Mountain Warfare School Rendition, by MAJ J. Scott Detweiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.