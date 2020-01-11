Army Mountain Warfare School Rendition

A ground-break ceremony for the construction of a new Army Mountain Warfare School at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt. occurs on November 5, 2020. This rendition depicts the design of the $27 million facility, scheduled be complete in April 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6409874
|VIRIN:
|201101-Z-FW788-0001
|Resolution:
|4307x3281
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
