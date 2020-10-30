culinary Specialists prepare food aboard USS Princeton

201030-N-OW019-0036 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Joseph Soto, from Yorba Linda, Calif., prepares food in the galley of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 30. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

