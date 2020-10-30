Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    culinary Specialists prepare food aboard USS Princeton

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201030-N-OW019-0036 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Joseph Soto, from Yorba Linda, Calif., prepares food in the galley of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 30. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    This work, culinary Specialists prepare food aboard USS Princeton, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

