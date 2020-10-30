Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton, Conn.

The Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the vicinity of Groton Long Point, Conn. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 5:30 p.m. on Friday that Matthew Lyon, 49, had departed from Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m Friday in a 14-foot dinghy and had not returned.
