    Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton, Conn.

    CT, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the vicinity of Groton Long Point, Conn. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 5:30 p.m. on Friday that Matthew Lyon, 49, had departed from Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m Friday in a 14-foot dinghy and had not returned.

