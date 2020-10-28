U.S. Army Central hosts inaugural virtual intelligence conference

U.S. Army Central headquarters hosted its inaugural Virtual Land Forces Intelligence Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The conference is typically a five-day face-to-face event developed to enhance relationships with new and existing land force partners, share intelligence multilaterally, and discuss topics important to security and intelligence.
