    U.S. Army Central hosts inaugural virtual intelligence conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nikki Glanton 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central headquarters hosted its inaugural Virtual Land Forces Intelligence Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The conference is typically a five-day face-to-face event developed to enhance relationships with new and existing land force partners, share intelligence multilaterally, and discuss topics important to security and intelligence.

    This work, U.S. Army Central hosts inaugural virtual intelligence conference, by SFC Nikki Glanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

