    VCNO Visits NAVFAC Leadership Board

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Granger Jr. 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. (Oct. 23, 2020) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Bill Lescher bumps elbows with Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Rear Adm. John Korka at this year’s NAVFAC Leadership Board held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Oct. 23. The board is held annually by NAVFAC leadership to enhance communication and promote alignment of enterprise goals and objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary Granger Jr./Released)

    NAVFAC
    VCNO
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Korka
    Leadership Board

