JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. (Oct. 23, 2020) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Bill Lescher bumps elbows with Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Rear Adm. John Korka at this year’s NAVFAC Leadership Board held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Oct. 23. The board is held annually by NAVFAC leadership to enhance communication and promote alignment of enterprise goals and objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary Granger Jr./Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:24 Photo ID: 6408428 VIRIN: 201023-N-YR391-0048 Resolution: 5025x3350 Size: 2.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCNO Visits NAVFAC Leadership Board, by PO1 Gary Granger Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.