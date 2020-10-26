201026-A-HS292-1103 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 25, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), left, the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333), center, and the patrol coastal ship USS Squall (PC 7) sail in formation during a combined air operations in support of maritime surface warfare (AOMSW) exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26. Combined integration operations between joint U.S. and regional partner forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region's heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tradale Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 04:19 Photo ID: 6407953 VIRIN: 201026-A-HS292-3103 Resolution: 2400x810 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare, by SPC Tradale L Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.