    Combined Air Operations in Support of Maritime Surface Warfare

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Tradale L Bryant 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201026-A-HS292-1103 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 25, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), left, the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333), center, and the patrol coastal ship USS Squall (PC 7) sail in formation during a combined air operations in support of maritime surface warfare (AOMSW) exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26. Combined integration operations between joint U.S. and regional partner forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region's heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tradale Bryant)

