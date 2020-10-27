Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week Nov. 2-6

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Macias, a combat engineer with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, November 2-6, 2020. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

