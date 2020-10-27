Motivator of the Week Nov. 2-6

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Macias, a combat engineer with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, November 2-6, 2020. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

