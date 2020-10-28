A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment prepares to take-off from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson in Knoxville at approximately 2:15 a.m., Oct. 28. (Submitted photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6406907
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-RL060-756
|Resolution:
|651x347
|Size:
|11.83 KB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker
LEAVE A COMMENT