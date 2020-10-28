Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker

    Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment prepares to take-off from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson in Knoxville at approximately 2:15 a.m., Oct. 28. (Submitted photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:15
    Photo ID: 6406907
    VIRIN: 201028-A-RL060-756
    Resolution: 651x347
    Size: 11.83 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina Tennessee National Guard NCNG TNNG Rescue Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT