ZION, Ill. -- Masked members of the Zion-Benton Township Navy Junior ROTC Color Guard practice for future drill meet performances outside their school. Photo courtesy Zion-Benton Township NJROTC/Released.
|09.15.2020
|10.29.2020 09:16
|6406694
|200915-N-NO450-002
|1838x1619
|491.46 KB
|ZION, IL, US
|0
This work, NJROTC Units Contend with a New Normal in a New School Year, by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NJROTC Units Contend with a New Normal in a New School Year; Naval Science Instructors Meeting New Challenges
