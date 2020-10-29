Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Project Genetrix

    Project Genetrix

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    When you think of air power, your thoughts may first go to fighter jets. Combat “Heavies” like the C-17 also come to mind. But in 1956, balloons were also an important and strategic part of our military capabilities.
    The program was known as Project Genetrix. The United States Air Force designed the program to launch General Mills manufactured surveillance balloons over Communist China, Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union to take aerial photographs and collect intelligence. This was the first espionage use of the balloons that had been tested in previous projects. The Genetrix balloons reached altitudes of 50,000 - 100,000 freet (15 - 30km), well above that flown by contemporary fighter planes and were able to return photography of more than 1.1 million square miles (more than 2.8 million square km). These top-secret high-altitude balloons are also believed to have accounted for many of the UFO sightings that started around the mid-20th century. Eventually the U-2 spy plane would be developed to replace the Genetrix balloons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 06:18
    Photo ID: 6406531
    VIRIN: 201029-F-GK113-003
    Resolution: 1350x1080
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Genetrix, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    surveillance
    history
    military
    air force
    balloons
    us air force
    usaf
    1956
    1950s
    genetrix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT