Jules Verne’s classic 1870 science fiction novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea is famous for depicting the adventures of Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine the Nautilus. So it was only fitting that the first nuclear-powered submarine would take the Nautilus as its namesake.

Officially commissioned for the U.S. Navy on September 30, 1954, USS Nautilus broke many records in its first years of operation and traveled to locations previously beyond the limits of submarines. Nuclear power had the crucial advantage in submarine propulsion due to its zero-emission process that consumes no air. Nautilus, whose ship’s patch was designed by The Walt Disney Company, was the first submarine to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole during Operation Sunshine and earned its crew a Presidential Unit Citation.

For years Nautilus continued to be used to investigate the effects of increased submerged speeds and endurance, rendering previous progress made during World War II obsolete. On March 3, 1980 she was officially decommissioned and stricken from the Naval Vessel Register. Nautilus now serves as a museum of submarine history in Connecticut operated by the Naval History and Heritage Command where visitors may tour the forward two compartments, with guidance from an automated system. It has also been designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 06:14 Photo ID: 6406530 VIRIN: 201029-F-GK113-002 Resolution: 1350x1080 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nautilus, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.