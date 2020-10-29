Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Moves To Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Spangdahlem Air Base is home to the 52d Fighter Wing, which maintains, deploys and employs Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons, one of the premier fighter jets in the United States Air Force. Although Spangdahlem is now an important part of USAFE, it had very humble beginnings.
    After emerging as the victors in WWII, the Allies occupied western Germany under the terms of the Potsdam agreement. Spangdahlem Air Base began construction in 1951 to provide greater air defense west of the Rhein River. Between 1951 and 1953, using French and German contractors, the base was constructed at a cost of roughly $27,000,000. Officially, USAF military presence began on 1 September 1952 with the arrival of the 7352d Air Base Squadron from Furstenfeldbruck Air Base near Munich.

