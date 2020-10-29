USAF Moves To Spangdahlem

Spangdahlem Air Base is home to the 52d Fighter Wing, which maintains, deploys and employs Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons, one of the premier fighter jets in the United States Air Force. Although Spangdahlem is now an important part of USAFE, it had very humble beginnings.

After emerging as the victors in WWII, the Allies occupied western Germany under the terms of the Potsdam agreement. Spangdahlem Air Base began construction in 1951 to provide greater air defense west of the Rhein River. Between 1951 and 1953, using French and German contractors, the base was constructed at a cost of roughly $27,000,000. Officially, USAF military presence began on 1 September 1952 with the arrival of the 7352d Air Base Squadron from Furstenfeldbruck Air Base near Munich.

