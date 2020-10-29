On September 18, 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 establishing the Department of the Air Force as a separate branch from the Army Air Forces. The act, which was a component of President Truman’s Cold War strategy also merged the Departments of the Army and Navy into the National Military Establishment (NME) that would eventually be renamed as the Department of Defense (DoD). All of this was signed into effect while President Truman was traveling aboard the VC-54C “Sacred Cow” that would later be known as the first Air Force One.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 05:59 Photo ID: 6406523 VIRIN: 200129-F-AF248-001 Resolution: 1350x1080 Size: 1007.81 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1947 Air Force Birthday Graphic, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.