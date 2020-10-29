Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1947 Air Force Birthday Graphic

    1947 Air Force Birthday Graphic

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    On September 18, 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 establishing the Department of the Air Force as a separate branch from the Army Air Forces. The act, which was a component of President Truman’s Cold War strategy also merged the Departments of the Army and Navy into the National Military Establishment (NME) that would eventually be renamed as the Department of Defense (DoD). All of this was signed into effect while President Truman was traveling aboard the VC-54C “Sacred Cow” that would later be known as the first Air Force One.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 05:59
    Photo ID: 6406523
    VIRIN: 200129-F-AF248-001
    Resolution: 1350x1080
    Size: 1007.81 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1947 Air Force Birthday Graphic, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    President
    Social Media
    Air Force Birthday
    September
    Truman
    Air Force One
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Graphic
    1947
    Myers
    Nicolas
    Nicolas Myers
    Sacred Cow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT