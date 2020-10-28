Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Bingo Night

    CFAS Bingo Night

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan – Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sasebo hosts a bingo night onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 28, 2020. Sailors and their families onboard CFAS can enjoy a variety of recreational activities through programs offered by MWR Sasebo’s Outdoor Adventure Center, Travel and Tours, and other on-base facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 00:15
    Photo ID: 6406234
    VIRIN: 201028-N-SD711-0005
    Resolution: 6833x3844
    Size: 489.84 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Bingo Night, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    recreation
    bingo
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT