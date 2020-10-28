SASEBO, Japan – Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sasebo hosts a bingo night onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 28, 2020. Sailors and their families onboard CFAS can enjoy a variety of recreational activities through programs offered by MWR Sasebo’s Outdoor Adventure Center, Travel and Tours, and other on-base facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6406234
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-SD711-0005
|Resolution:
|6833x3844
|Size:
|489.84 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Bingo Night, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
