U.S. Air Force graphic depicts imagery captured during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. During Agile Flag 21-1, the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, tested its ability to deploy as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing with a wing-level air staff. The unit employed mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from its main operating base at Tyndall AFB while supporting a forward operating base at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and a contingency location at Eglin AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
