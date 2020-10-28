Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 21-1

    Agile Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force graphic depicts imagery captured during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. During Agile Flag 21-1, the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, tested its ability to deploy as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing with a wing-level air staff. The unit employed mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from its main operating base at Tyndall AFB while supporting a forward operating base at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and a contingency location at Eglin AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:11
    VIRIN: 201028-F-MM641-1001
    Resolution: 7343x4130
    Size: 13.78 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 21-1, by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

