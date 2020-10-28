U.S. Air Force graphic depicts imagery captured during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 28, 2020. During Agile Flag 21-1, the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, tested its ability to deploy as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing with a wing-level air staff. The unit employed mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from its main operating base at Tyndall AFB while supporting a forward operating base at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and a contingency location at Eglin AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:11 Photo ID: 6405943 VIRIN: 201028-F-MM641-1001 Resolution: 7343x4130 Size: 13.78 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Flag 21-1, by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.