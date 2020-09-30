Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Master Sgt. Garceau Portrait

    Air Force Master Sgt. Garceau Portrait

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Garceau, a member of the 103rd Communications Squadron, stands in front of a satellite dish that he set up, Sept. 30, 2020 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn. The set up was part of an expansive communications project. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:30
    Photo ID: 6405735
    VIRIN: 200930-Z-OC517-1068
    Resolution: 4626x3701
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Master Sgt. Garceau Portrait, by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    103d
    Flying Yankees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT