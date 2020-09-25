Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD Guard engineer receives national recognition

    SD Guard engineer receives national recognition

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Engineer Association Van Autreve Award recipient from the 200th Engineer Company, South Dakota Army National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:12
    Photo ID: 6405685
    VIRIN: 200925-Z-A3566-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Guard engineer receives national recognition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SD Guard engineer receives national recognition

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    south dakota national guard
    sdng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT