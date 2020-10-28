Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fishing onboard CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 28, 2020) – Air Traffic Controller Airman Apprentice Damien Bridges, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fishes from the MacArthur Esplanade onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 28, 2020. Sailors and their families onboard CFAS can enjoy a variety of recreational activities in the area like fishing, hiking and boating through the usage of Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Outdoor Adventure Center, and other on-base facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Fishing onboard CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fishing
    pier
    cfas
    Sailor

