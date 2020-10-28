Fishing onboard CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 28, 2020) – Air Traffic Controller Airman Apprentice Damien Bridges, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fishes from the MacArthur Esplanade onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Oct. 28, 2020. Sailors and their families onboard CFAS can enjoy a variety of recreational activities in the area like fishing, hiking and boating through the usage of Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Outdoor Adventure Center, and other on-base facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|10.28.2020
|10.28.2020 02:06
|6405003
|201028-N-CA060-0006
|3643x2429
|833.33 KB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
