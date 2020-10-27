Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing patch

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing patch

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 93d Air Ground Operations Wing hosts the Lightning Challenge 2020 at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26-30, 2020. The Lightning Challenge is a competition for TACP Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:30
    Photo ID: 6404972
    VIRIN: 201027-F-NY138-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1184
    Size: 356.6 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93d Air Ground Operations Wing patch, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patch
    TACP
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    Lighting Challenge 2020

