Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class

    Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Master Sgt. Deangelis Taylor wrote a poem entitled, “I Am, You Are, We Are 2020” during a creative writing class offered by the adaptive reconditioning program at the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Ga. The poem was inspired by a prompt to reflect on the year thus far. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Andre Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 16:27
    Photo ID: 6404381
    VIRIN: 201027-A-HF307-007
    Resolution: 1804x2534
    Size: 681.86 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: WAYNESBORO, MS, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AR
    Fort Benning
    Army Medicine
    Adaptive Reconditioning
    Army Medical Command
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    Soldier Recovery Unit
    Recover and Overcome
    Recovering Soldier
    Fort Benning SRU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT