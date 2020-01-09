Master Sgt. Deangelis Taylor wrote a poem entitled, “I Am, You Are, We Are 2020” during a creative writing class offered by the adaptive reconditioning program at the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Ga. The poem was inspired by a prompt to reflect on the year thus far. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Andre Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6404381
|VIRIN:
|201027-A-HF307-007
|Resolution:
|1804x2534
|Size:
|681.86 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WAYNESBORO, MS, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Benning SRU Soldiers pen poetry and prose in creative writing class
LEAVE A COMMENT