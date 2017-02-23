TH-57C Sea Rangers fly in formation above Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2017) - Two U.S. Navy TH-57C Sea Ranger helicopters conduct a formation training flight over Pensacola Beach, Fla., Feb. 23. The aircraft are assigned to Training Air Wing 5 aboard Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida. Training Air Wing 5 conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced undergraduate flight training for the Navy. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Antonio More/Released) 170223-N-HV841-1001

Date Taken: 02.23.2017