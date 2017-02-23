Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TH-57C Sea Rangers fly in formation above Pensacola Beach

    PENSACOLA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2017) - Two U.S. Navy TH-57C Sea Ranger helicopters conduct a formation training flight over Pensacola Beach, Fla., Feb. 23. The aircraft are assigned to Training Air Wing 5 aboard Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida. Training Air Wing 5 conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced undergraduate flight training for the Navy. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Antonio More/Released) 170223-N-HV841-1001

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:40
    VIRIN: 170223-N-HV841-1001
    Location: PENSACOLA BEACH, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TH-57C Sea Rangers fly in formation above Pensacola Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    pensacola
    Chief of Naval Air Training
    formation flight
    instructor pilot
    navy
    cnatra
    training
    aviation
    training air wing 5
    pensacola beach
    sea ranger
    th-57
    student naval aviator
    trawing 5

