PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2017) - Two U.S. Navy TH-57C Sea Ranger helicopters conduct a formation training flight over Pensacola Beach, Fla., Feb. 23. The aircraft are assigned to Training Air Wing 5 aboard Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida. Training Air Wing 5 conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced undergraduate flight training for the Navy. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Antonio More/Released) 170223-N-HV841-1001
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6404041
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-HV841-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|165.05 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA BEACH, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TH-57C Sea Rangers fly in formation above Pensacola Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT