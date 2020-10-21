Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Av-Det Rotation: a strategic footprint

    POLAND

    10.21.2020

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Piontek, right, 435th Contingency Response Squadron air traffic controller, works with a Polish air force air traffic controller as a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft lands in a grass landing zone near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 21, 2020. Throughout 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation, Airmen from Ramstein Air Base worked with Polish air force personnel by exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures to ultimately increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

