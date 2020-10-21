U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Piontek, right, 435th Contingency Response Squadron air traffic controller, works with a Polish air force air traffic controller as a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft lands in a grass landing zone near Powidz, Poland, Oct. 21, 2020. Throughout 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation, Airmen from Ramstein Air Base worked with Polish air force personnel by exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures to ultimately increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 07:13 Photo ID: 6403425 VIRIN: 201021-F-AG991-1370 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.4 MB Location: PL Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Av-Det Rotation: a strategic footprint, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.