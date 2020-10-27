Environmental exclusive is a series designed to educate members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community about how individual choices impact the Earth. Simple changes can lead to personal cost savings, be in line with Germany’s environmental standards and promote a more sustainable Earth. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 06:33 Photo ID: 6403416 VIRIN: 201027-F-DZ073-0001 Resolution: 2400x3393 Size: 867.5 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental exclusive: Radiators, by TSgt Jennifer Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.