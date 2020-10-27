Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental exclusive: Radiators

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Smith 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Environmental exclusive is a series designed to educate members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community about how individual choices impact the Earth. Simple changes can lead to personal cost savings, be in line with Germany’s environmental standards and promote a more sustainable Earth. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

