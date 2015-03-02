Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recent National Academy of Engineers inductee appointed Chief Scientist at AFRL Manufacturing Directorate

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2015

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    AFRL Corporate Communications

    Dr. Richard A. Vaia, Chief Scientist of AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, is a member of the National Academy of Engineering Class of 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recent National Academy of Engineers inductee appointed Chief Scientist at AFRL Manufacturing Directorate, by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

