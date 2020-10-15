Diverse skill sets hold key to success for 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade staff at warfighter

Guardsmen from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) took part in the XVIII Airborne Corps Warfighter Exercise 21-1 conducted Oct. 1-15, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Warfighter Exercise provided the 149th MEB the opportunity to integrate and train with its active-duty counterparts and bring them a comprehensive staff rarely found outside of MEBs across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joe Fontanez).

