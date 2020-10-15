Guardsmen from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) took part in the XVIII Airborne Corps Warfighter Exercise 21-1 conducted Oct. 1-15, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Warfighter Exercise provided the 149th MEB the opportunity to integrate and train with its active-duty counterparts and bring them a comprehensive staff rarely found outside of MEBs across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joe Fontanez).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6401974
|VIRIN:
|201015-Z-AA000-6543
|Resolution:
|2048x1191
|Size:
|471.24 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Diverse skill sets hold key to success for 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade staff at warfighter
