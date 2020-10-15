Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diverse skill sets hold key to success for 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade staff at warfighter

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Guardsmen from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) took part in the XVIII Airborne Corps Warfighter Exercise 21-1 conducted Oct. 1-15, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Warfighter Exercise provided the 149th MEB the opportunity to integrate and train with its active-duty counterparts and bring them a comprehensive staff rarely found outside of MEBs across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joe Fontanez).

    Kentucky National Guard
    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Warfighter Exercise 21-1

