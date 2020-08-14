E-8C Joint STARS operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Mulkey, an E-8C Joint STARS airborne radar technician with the 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), Georgia Air National Guard, tests an oxygen mask prior to a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 14, 2020. The 116th ACW, along with the active-duty 461st ACW, and Army JSTARS, makes up Team JSTARS which provides geographic combatant commanders around the world with on-call battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, commonly referred to as C2ISR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons) (Number on headset blurred for security purposes)

