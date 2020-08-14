Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-8C Joint STARS operations

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Mulkey, an E-8C Joint STARS airborne radar technician with the 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), Georgia Air National Guard, tests an oxygen mask prior to a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 14, 2020. The 116th ACW, along with the active-duty 461st ACW, and Army JSTARS, makes up Team JSTARS which provides geographic combatant commanders around the world with on-call battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, commonly referred to as C2ISR. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons) (Number on headset blurred for security purposes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-8C Joint STARS operations, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    flyers
    Georgia Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    aircrews
    TFI
    C2ISR
    Total Force Iniative

