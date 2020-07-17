Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence FY20 Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin, an instructor with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 209th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), was selected as the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence FY20 Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader. Franklin competed against peers at 33 NCO academies in three rounds of assessments. The competition began back in March 2020 but had to be postponed several times due to COVID-19. The final phase of the competition concluded in early July 2020. The NCOLCoE will hold an award ceremony virtually at a date and time yet to be set. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6327420
    VIRIN: 200717-Z-QR920-156
    Resolution: 1510x1208
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence FY20 Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader, by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard instructor named facilitator of the year in NCO Leadership Center of Excellence competition

    Instructor
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    Regional Training Institute
    BLC
    Basic Leader Course
    NCOLCoE
    NCO Leadership Center
    209th RTI

