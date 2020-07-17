Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence FY20 Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader

Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin, an instructor with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 209th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), was selected as the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence FY20 Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader. Franklin competed against peers at 33 NCO academies in three rounds of assessments. The competition began back in March 2020 but had to be postponed several times due to COVID-19. The final phase of the competition concluded in early July 2020. The NCOLCoE will hold an award ceremony virtually at a date and time yet to be set. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

