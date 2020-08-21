Ordnance School staff sergeant renders aid to trapped motorists

Staff Sgt. Joshua Carter, an 832nd Ordnance Battalion Soldier currently attending the Senior Leader Course at the Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Lee, assisted with the rescue of three vehicle occupants trapped in floodwaters under an I-95 overpass on Aug. 15.

