    Ordnance School staff sergeant renders aid to trapped motorists

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Carter, an 832nd Ordnance Battalion Soldier currently attending the Senior Leader Course at the Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Lee, assisted with the rescue of three vehicle occupants trapped in floodwaters under an I-95 overpass on Aug. 15.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ordnance School staff sergeant renders aid to trapped motorists, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Carter
    an 832nd Ordnance Battalion Soldier

