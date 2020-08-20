Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Sailor Helps Mold Future CTI Sailors into Warfighters

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200820-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (August 20, 2020) Fire Control Technician 1st Class Michael Clark, leading petty officer (LPO) of the command indoctrination division at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, speaks with new-accession Sailors awaiting language training. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 08:50
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Monterey Sailor Helps Mold Future CTI Sailors into Warfighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

