200820-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (August 20, 2020) Fire Control Technician 1st Class Michael Clark, leading petty officer (LPO) of the command indoctrination division at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, speaks with new-accession Sailors awaiting language training. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
IWTC Monterey Sailor Helps Mold Future CTI Sailors into Warfighters
