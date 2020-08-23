Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AES returns from training flight

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Mission success: The 932nd Airlift Wing's Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), begin to offload equipment after flying a busy medical training flight August 23, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. Citizen Airmen trained on a C-17 aircraft, provided by the 445th Airlift Wing, a reserve unit visiting from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The aeromedical training featured interaction and communication between medical personnel, taking care of equipment, and reacting to training scenarios with simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photos by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

