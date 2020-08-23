AES returns from training flight

Mission success: The 932nd Airlift Wing's Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), begin to offload equipment after flying a busy medical training flight August 23, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. Citizen Airmen trained on a C-17 aircraft, provided by the 445th Airlift Wing, a reserve unit visiting from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The aeromedical training featured interaction and communication between medical personnel, taking care of equipment, and reacting to training scenarios with simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photos by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

