Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response

    Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Maj. Jennifer Blocker, an Army Reserve nurse from Glendale, Ariz., with her horse Zipporah. Blocker is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force assigned to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:28
    Photo ID: 6326791
    VIRIN: 200824-A-A1907-117
    Resolution: 720x722
    Size: 90.98 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: GLENDALE, AZ, US
    Hometown: SURPRISE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Army
    U.S. Army North
    NORTHERN Command
    COVID-19
    COVID19ARMYRESERVE
    DSFC19
    Department of Defense COVID-19 Response
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    AR-Medical Command
    AR-MEDCOM Federal Emergency Management Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT