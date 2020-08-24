Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response

Maj. Jennifer Blocker, an Army Reserve nurse from Glendale, Ariz., with her horse Zipporah. Blocker is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force assigned to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response

