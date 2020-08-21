U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, answers questions from a local media news source, at ASU’s Houston Harte University Center in San Angelo, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020. Nazario’s 17th TRW Public Affairs team was on stand-by to regulate the interview, and provide support and counsel for Nazario, if need be. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6326275
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-DX569-1048
|Resolution:
|4514x3224
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 through Public Affairs' eyes, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
