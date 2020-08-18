Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman De Jesus Gerard

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, right, 60th AMW command chief, recognize Senior Airman Joshua De Jesus Gerard, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron security assistant, as the Warrior of the Week, Aug. 18, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. De Jesus Gerard was the Warrior of the Week from Aug. 16 - 22. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (courtesy photo)

