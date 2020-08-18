Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman De Jesus Gerard

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, right, 60th AMW command chief, recognize Senior Airman Joshua De Jesus Gerard, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron security assistant, as the Warrior of the Week, Aug. 18, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. De Jesus Gerard was the Warrior of the Week from Aug. 16 - 22. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

