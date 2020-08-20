200820-N-TT059-2104 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2020) U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) (left) and Republic of the Philippines Navy ship BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) (right) participate in a tactical maneuvering drill with U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiin islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lily Gebauer)

Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 This work, RIMPAC 2020, by SN Lily Gebauer