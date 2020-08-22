Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Massachusetts Air National Guard mental health technician strives to help Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    First Massachusetts Air National Guard mental health technician strives to help Airmen

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Victoria von den Benken, 104th Medical Group behavioral health technician, is the first Airman to cross train into the new mental health Air Force Specialty Code. Previously, the mental health AFSC was only available to Active Duty Airmen, but when it became available in the Air National Guard, von den Benken decided to cross train to be there for Airmen who need support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 15:17
    Photo ID: 6325042
    VIRIN: 200822-Z-IE380-3006
    Resolution: 2880x3600
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    This work, First Massachusetts Air National Guard mental health technician strives to help Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

