200823-N-AD499-1038 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits past Waterman Point on its way out to sea. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Foley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6324997
|VIRIN:
|200823-N-AD499-1038
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson Changes Homeports to North Island Naval Air station, by PO3 Victoria Foley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
