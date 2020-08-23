Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carl Vinson Changes Homeports to North Island Naval Air station

    USS Carl Vinson Changes Homeports to North Island Naval Air station

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Foley 

    USS Carl Vinson

    200823-N-AD499-1038 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits past Waterman Point on its way out to sea. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Foley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 14:13
    Photo ID: 6324997
    VIRIN: 200823-N-AD499-1038
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Changes Homeports to North Island Naval Air station, by PO3 Victoria Foley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Departs
    Naval Base Kitsap
    Bremerton
    NBK
    Change of Homeport
    NRNW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT