USS Carl Vinson Changes Homeports to North Island Naval Air station

200823-N-AD499-1038 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits past Waterman Point on its way out to sea. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) departs Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability. During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Foley/Released)

