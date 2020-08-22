A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew navigates near the capsized 20-foot center console vessel, Aug. 22, 2020. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel and crew arrived on scene and safely rescued the five people. They were transported to shore with no injuries reported.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6324731
|VIRIN:
|200822-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|750x1334
|Size:
|286.03 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Pasco County Sheriff's Office responds to a capsized vessel 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
