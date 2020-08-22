Coast Guard, Pasco County Sheriff's Office responds to a capsized vessel 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew navigates near the capsized 20-foot center console vessel, Aug. 22, 2020. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel and crew arrived on scene and safely rescued the five people. They were transported to shore with no injuries reported.

