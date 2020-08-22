Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Pasco County Sheriff's Office responds to a capsized vessel 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew navigates near the capsized 20-foot center console vessel, Aug. 22, 2020. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel and crew arrived on scene and safely rescued the five people. They were transported to shore with no injuries reported.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 20:03
    Photo ID: 6324731
    VIRIN: 200822-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 750x1334
    Size: 286.03 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Pasco County Sheriff's Office responds to a capsized vessel 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

