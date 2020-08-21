Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Corps 108th Birthday recognized at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    A cut above…Cmdr. Robert Holmes, prosthodontist assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Bangor, is assisted by Lt. Dayoung Pierce in the traditional cake-cutting portion of the Dental Corps’ birthday celebration held to commemorate the official date 108 years ago, August 22, 1912. As was the case over a century ago, the Navy Dental Corps continues to ensure mission readiness, provide fleet support, and deliver care to those in need (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

