A cut above…Cmdr. Robert Holmes, prosthodontist assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Bangor, is assisted by Lt. Dayoung Pierce in the traditional cake-cutting portion of the Dental Corps’ birthday celebration held to commemorate the official date 108 years ago, August 22, 1912. As was the case over a century ago, the Navy Dental Corps continues to ensure mission readiness, provide fleet support, and deliver care to those in need (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6324629
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-HU933-106
|Resolution:
|3348x3678
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dental Corps 108th Birthday recognized at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dental Corps 108th Birthday recognized at NMRTC Bremerton
LEAVE A COMMENT