A cut above…Cmdr. Robert Holmes, prosthodontist assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Bangor, is assisted by Lt. Dayoung Pierce in the traditional cake-cutting portion of the Dental Corps’ birthday celebration held to commemorate the official date 108 years ago, August 22, 1912. As was the case over a century ago, the Navy Dental Corps continues to ensure mission readiness, provide fleet support, and deliver care to those in need (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 11:44 Photo ID: 6324629 VIRIN: 200821-N-HU933-106 Resolution: 3348x3678 Size: 2.08 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Corps 108th Birthday recognized at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.