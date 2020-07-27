Rapid Robotic Requirement Delay

CARRYING THE BATON: The Ripsaw M5 is a robotic combat vehicle (RCV) developed by Textron Systems and Howe & Howe Technologies Inc. This platform features an optionally tethered unmanned aerial system, a 30mm chain gun and a marsupial robot. It will serve as the Phase II RCV (Medium) surrogate. (Photo courtesy of Textron Systems)

