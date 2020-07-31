Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System-equipped C-130 planes, MAFFS 2, assigned to 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado and MAFFS 8, assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., are mission-ready at McClellan Airbase, Sacramento, CA July 31, 2020. The MAFFS units were activated to support wildfire suppression efforts in California.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6323982
|VIRIN:
|200731-Z-BB070-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage, by Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage
