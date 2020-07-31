Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage

    Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Michelle Brooks 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System-equipped C-130 planes, MAFFS 2, assigned to 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado and MAFFS 8, assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., are mission-ready at McClellan Airbase, Sacramento, CA July 31, 2020. The MAFFS units were activated to support wildfire suppression efforts in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:46
    Photo ID: 6323982
    VIRIN: 200731-Z-BB070-003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage, by Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Air Guard MAFFS activation extended as western wildfires rage

    TAGS

    #BattleBorn #BattleReady #HighRollers #weAre152 #LivinHighFlyinLow #MAFFS #MAFFSAEG #MAFFS2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT