I am Navy Medicine – and Dental Corps – Capt. Mary Elizabeth Neill

Young at heart with a lifetime of wisdom…Capt. Mary Elizabeth Neill, Navy Dental Corps, assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Branch Health Clinic Bangor, provides specialty care for Navy Region Northwest active duty operational forces primarily assigned to submarines and aircraft carriers, along with also treating U.S. Coast Guard and Marine Corps personnel. For her, it’s been a dedicated journey of a lifetime – spanning three decades - and a career devoted to caring for others (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

