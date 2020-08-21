Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am Navy Medicine – and Dental Corps – Capt. Mary Elizabeth Neill

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Young at heart with a lifetime of wisdom…Capt. Mary Elizabeth Neill, Navy Dental Corps, assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Branch Health Clinic Bangor, provides specialty care for Navy Region Northwest active duty operational forces primarily assigned to submarines and aircraft carriers, along with also treating U.S. Coast Guard and Marine Corps personnel. For her, it’s been a dedicated journey of a lifetime – spanning three decades - and a career devoted to caring for others (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:33
    VIRIN: 200821-N-HU933-114
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    I am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Dental Corps &ndash; Capt. Mary Elizabeth Neill

    dental corps
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

