    First Space Force intelligence officer to train at GAFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Samuel Pisney, 315th Training Squadron student, stands in the 17th Training Wing Public Affairs video studio on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020. Pisney was a part of the first Air Force Academy class to directly commission into the USSF on April 18, became the 63rd USSF member and will learn the global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions through hands-on technical training from the 315th TRS. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:52
    Photo ID: 6323635
    VIRIN: 200813-F-ZB472-1001
    Resolution: 5474x3911
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Space Force intelligence officer to train at GAFB, by A1C Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

