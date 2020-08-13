First Space Force intelligence officer to train at GAFB

U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Samuel Pisney, 315th Training Squadron student, stands in the 17th Training Wing Public Affairs video studio on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020. Pisney was a part of the first Air Force Academy class to directly commission into the USSF on April 18, became the 63rd USSF member and will learn the global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions through hands-on technical training from the 315th TRS. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood)

