Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Interstate Highway 5 sign

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Interstate Highway 5 sign

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Warrant Officer Zachary Dyer 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    In an undated photo, the sign for Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, posted along Interstate Highway 5 reads, 'Preserving California's Precious Resources.' Camp Pendleton is the premier Fleet Marine Force training base on the West Coast. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:03
    Photo ID: 6323433
    VIRIN: 200821-M-M0242-1001
    Resolution: 590x248
    Size: 137.88 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Interstate Highway 5 sign, by WO Zachary Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Good neighbors: MCI-West installations do their part during California&#039;s flex alert

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Resource Conservation
    Environmental Steward

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT