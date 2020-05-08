Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island District employee named Structural Engineer of the Year

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Eric Johnson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has been named the USACE Structural Engineer of the Year.

    USACE
    Rock Island District
    USACE Structural Engineer of the Year

