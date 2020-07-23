Tech. Sgt. David Harris, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Post Office postmaster, sorts packages with other Airmen at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2020. The post office processed more than 170,000 pieces of mail in 2019, adding up to an excess of 940,000 pounds. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring package labels ) (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:48 Photo ID: 6322924 VIRIN: 200723-F-OS175-312 Resolution: 4695x5868 Size: 5.63 MB Location: AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Postal delivers morale from abroad [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.