REPAIRS UNDERWAY ON BARRACK SHIP NUECES AT CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug.20, 2020) ― One of the U.S. Navy’s non self-propelled barrack ships, Nueces APL 40, sits in Dry Dock #5 on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for maintenance and repair, with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force Icebreaker Shirase (AGB 5003) in the background. Nueces’ keel was laid January 2, 1945, and was decommissioned in 1955 following many years of service on the East Coast. The barrack ship was brought back into service in support of Vietnam War efforts, and was brought to Yokosuka in July 2001. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

