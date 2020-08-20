Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week

    Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan J. Childress, a physical security specialist with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is this week’s motivator at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020. Childress successfully trained more than 120 Marines in physical security procedures during a recent battalion-wide Battle Skills Test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivator of the Week, by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    NCO
    Motivation
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    U.S. Marines
    MOTW
    II MIG

