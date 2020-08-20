U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan J. Childress, a physical security specialist with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is this week’s motivator at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020. Childress successfully trained more than 120 Marines in physical security procedures during a recent battalion-wide Battle Skills Test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:17 Photo ID: 6322301 VIRIN: 200820-M-KE756-1020 Resolution: 4527x3020 Size: 2.24 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motivator of the Week, by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.