U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Logan J. Childress, a physical security specialist with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is this week’s motivator at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020. Childress successfully trained more than 120 Marines in physical security procedures during a recent battalion-wide Battle Skills Test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6322301
|VIRIN:
|200820-M-KE756-1020
|Resolution:
|4527x3020
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motivator of the Week, by Cpl Tanner Seims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
