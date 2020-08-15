Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Withers Becomes Tenth State Sergeant Major

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers receives the non-commissioner officer’s sword from Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton during an assumption of responsibility ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 15. He took over for Command Sgt. Maj. David Munden who retired in August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Gus LaFontaine

