Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers receives the non-commissioner officer’s sword from Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton during an assumption of responsibility ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 15. He took over for Command Sgt. Maj. David Munden who retired in August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Gus LaFontaine
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6322115
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-CR411-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Withers Becomes Tenth State Sergeant Major
