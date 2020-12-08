Pandemic, physical distancing do not stop transitioning service members

In an effort to provide all transitioning service members at Joint Base San Antonio with the services they are entitled, ensuring a smooth readjustment to civilian life, JBSA’s new Joint Transition Readiness Center staff members stand ready to provide information and resources virtually to all who need them.
