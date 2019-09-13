Date Taken: 09.13.2019 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:34 Photo ID: 6321991 VIRIN: 200820-Z-AA000-0001 Resolution: 298x433 Size: 59.98 KB Location: KY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Major General Logan Feland of the U.S. Marines owes roots to Kentucky State Guard, by 1LT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.